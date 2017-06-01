West Virginia to get $5.4 million in AmeriCorps funding - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia to get $5.4 million in AmeriCorps funding

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state has been awarded more than $5.4 million for AmeriCorps volunteer and service programs.

According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, $4.1 million will go to the state's Volunteer West Virginia to support 655 positions.

The AmeriCorps members in West Virginia can also get more than $1.3 million in post-service awards to help pay for college or repay student loans.

Designated funding is for 510 positions through West Virginia University to provide summer learning and nutrition services, 40 through Appalachian Forest Heritage Area to work and recruit volunteers for conservation and community projects in Appalachian towns, 35 through The Education Alliance to provide mentoring and 70 to work under the United Way of West Virginia on community service projects.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Feeling insulted, Mexican business to market ‘Trump’ toilet paper

    Feeling insulted, Mexican business to market ‘Trump’ toilet paper

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:24:55 GMT
    APAP
    MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump’s insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate’s branding plans. Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing “Trump” brand toilet paper, marketed under the slogans “Softness without borders” and “This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for.” Mexico’s Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump’s comp...
    MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump’s insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate’s branding plans. Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing “Trump” brand toilet paper, marketed under the slogans “Softness without borders” and “This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for.” Mexico’s Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump’s comp...

  • West Virginia to get $5.4 million in AmeriCorps funding

    West Virginia to get $5.4 million in AmeriCorps funding

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:24:10 GMT
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state has been awarded more than $5.4 million for AmeriCorps volunteer and service programs. According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, $4.1 million will go to the state's Volunteer West Virginia to support 655 positions. The AmeriCorps members in West Virginia can also get more than $1.3 million in post-service awards to help pay for college or repay student loans. Designated funding is for 510 positions ...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state has been awarded more than $5.4 million for AmeriCorps volunteer and service programs. According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, $4.1 million will go to the state's Volunteer West Virginia to support 655 positions. The AmeriCorps members in West Virginia can also get more than $1.3 million in post-service awards to help pay for college or repay student loans. Designated funding is for 510 positions ...

  • WalletHub Study Shows West Virginia is 2017's "Worst State for Jobs"

    WalletHub Study Shows West Virginia is 2017's "Worst State for Jobs"

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:40:42 GMT
    A new study shows West Virginia is the 'Worst State for Jobs' in 2017. WalletHub compared job market strength and economic strength in each state through a series of 24 different indicators. Analysts said West Virginia has one of the highest unemployment rates at six percent as well as low industry variety, due to relying on coal mining. West Virginia's job opportunity received a negative score, meaning there are not enough jobs for people searching for one, accordin...
    A new study shows West Virginia is the 'Worst State for Jobs' in 2017. WalletHub compared job market strength and economic strength in each state through a series of 24 different indicators. Analysts said West Virginia has one of the highest unemployment rates at six percent as well as low industry variety, due to relying on coal mining. West Virginia's job opportunity received a negative score, meaning there are not enough jobs for people searching for one, accordin...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 12 sentenced to prison in West Virginia drug case

    12 sentenced to prison in West Virginia drug case

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-01 08:40:39 GMT

    The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

    The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

  • Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald’s McNugget

    Record Setting Bass Caught With A McDonald’s McNugget

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:50:40 GMT
    DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...
    DALLAS (KRLD) – Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend were out on Lake Bardwell in Ennis County fishing and weren’t catching anything. “My girlfriend said why don’t you just try one of those chicken McNuggets,” Matthews told 1080 KRLD. So, he baited the hook and waited. “That big ‘ole fish smacked a hold of it. We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen,” Matthews...

  • 16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death

    16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Hacking Uber Driver to Death

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:28:34 GMT
    LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...
    LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest. A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and sta...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.