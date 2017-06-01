One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Huntington.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.

According to dispatchers, the call originally came in as a shots-fired call, but the case turned out to have a victim involved.

The injuries are not believed to be serious. No arrests have been made according to dispatchers.

Huntington Police and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information to this story as soon as we receive it.