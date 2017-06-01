Church Declares Itself 'Sanctuary Church' for Undocumented Immigrants in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Since President Trump took office at the beginning of the year, he's been working to toughen immigration laws.

In response to that, some cities and places across the country have declared themselves sanctuaries against deportation.

These sanctuary cities and churches are considered safe havens for illegal immigrants.

This week, the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Huntington declared itself a sanctuary church.

To do this, the church signed a sanctuary church pledge. This coincides with a revival celebration the church is having this week, as Thursday marked 145 years since it was established.

Even though there are not as many illegal or undocumented immigrants in Huntington as there are in other parts of the country, members of the church say they want to set an example and open their doors for all.

"Statistically in West Virginia, there have been about 130 people that have been designated and sought after during this whole situation in the government and we just want a place for people to understand that you are welcomed here and we can help you to gear yourself through a process to make yourself legal, to help you in those situations", said Chana Dixon, Minister of the church.

"We will comply with ICE and any law enforcement but they do have kind of an unofficial policy that they do treat places of worship as sanctuary so we're just kind of using that policy and hoping that if somebody needs help, it'll buy them enough time to at least find them some legal assistance to help them out", remarked Justin Murdock, member of the church.

The church wants to stress that it is opening its doors for illegal immigrants who do not have a criminal history.

As for the revival services and celebration, those will continue throughout the weekend.