Church Declares Itself 'Sanctuary Church' for Undocumented Immig - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Church Declares Itself 'Sanctuary Church' for Undocumented Immigrants in Huntington

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Since President Trump took office at the beginning of the year, he's been working to toughen immigration laws.

In response to that, some cities and places across the country have declared themselves sanctuaries against deportation. 

These sanctuary cities and churches are considered safe havens for illegal immigrants.

This week, the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Huntington declared itself a sanctuary church. 

To do this, the church signed a sanctuary church pledge. This coincides with a revival celebration the church is having this week, as Thursday marked 145 years since it was established.

Even though there are not as many illegal or undocumented immigrants in Huntington as there are in other parts of the country, members of the church say they want to set an example and open their doors for all. 

"Statistically in West Virginia, there have been about 130 people that have been designated and sought after during this whole situation in the government and we just want a place for people to understand that you are welcomed here and we can help you to gear yourself through a process to make yourself legal, to help you in those situations", said Chana Dixon, Minister of the church.

"We will comply with ICE and any law enforcement but they do have kind of an unofficial policy that they do treat places of worship as sanctuary so we're just kind of using that policy and hoping that if somebody needs help, it'll buy them enough time to at least find them some legal assistance to help them out", remarked Justin Murdock, member of the church.

The church wants to stress that it is opening its doors for illegal immigrants who do not have a criminal history. 

As for the revival services and celebration, those will continue throughout the weekend. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Church Declares Itself 'Sanctuary Church' for Undocumented Immigrants in Huntington

    Church Declares Itself 'Sanctuary Church' for Undocumented Immigrants in Huntington

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:26:05 GMT
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Since President Trump took office at the beginning of the year, he's been working to toughen immigration laws. In response to that, some cities and places across the country have declared themselves sanctuaries against deportation.  These sanctuary cities and churches are considered safe havens for illegal immigrants. This week, the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Huntington declared itself a sanctuary church.  To do this...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Since President Trump took office at the beginning of the year, he's been working to toughen immigration laws. In response to that, some cities and places across the country have declared themselves sanctuaries against deportation.  These sanctuary cities and churches are considered safe havens for illegal immigrants. This week, the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Huntington declared itself a sanctuary church.  To do this...

  • Feeling insulted, Mexican business to market ‘Trump’ toilet paper

    Feeling insulted, Mexican business to market ‘Trump’ toilet paper

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:24:55 GMT
    APAP
    MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump’s insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate’s branding plans. Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing “Trump” brand toilet paper, marketed under the slogans “Softness without borders” and “This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for.” Mexico’s Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump’s comp...
    MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump’s insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate’s branding plans. Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing “Trump” brand toilet paper, marketed under the slogans “Softness without borders” and “This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for.” Mexico’s Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump’s comp...

  • West Virginia to get $5.4 million in AmeriCorps funding

    West Virginia to get $5.4 million in AmeriCorps funding

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:24:10 GMT
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state has been awarded more than $5.4 million for AmeriCorps volunteer and service programs. According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, $4.1 million will go to the state's Volunteer West Virginia to support 655 positions. The AmeriCorps members in West Virginia can also get more than $1.3 million in post-service awards to help pay for college or repay student loans. Designated funding is for 510 positions ...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state has been awarded more than $5.4 million for AmeriCorps volunteer and service programs. According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, $4.1 million will go to the state's Volunteer West Virginia to support 655 positions. The AmeriCorps members in West Virginia can also get more than $1.3 million in post-service awards to help pay for college or repay student loans. Designated funding is for 510 positions ...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5 Family Members Charged After Teen Weighing 56 Pounds Found Dead

    5 Family Members Charged After Teen Weighing 56 Pounds Found Dead

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:00:07 GMT

    PERRY, Iowa – Five members of an extended family are charged in connection with the death of a a teen girl who weighed 56 pounds, reports CBS affiliate KCCI. The girl's adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray, were on a trip to Disney World when 15-year-old Sabrina Ray was found dead May 12, reports the Des Moines Resgister. They are charged with kidnapping, child endangerment resulting in death and child neglect. 

    PERRY, Iowa – Five members of an extended family are charged in connection with the death of a a teen girl who weighed 56 pounds, reports CBS affiliate KCCI. The girl's adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray, were on a trip to Disney World when 15-year-old Sabrina Ray was found dead May 12, reports the Des Moines Resgister. They are charged with kidnapping, child endangerment resulting in death and child neglect. 

  • 12 sentenced to prison in West Virginia drug case

    12 sentenced to prison in West Virginia drug case

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-01 08:40:39 GMT

    The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

    The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

  • Mom finds giant Huntsman spider in toddler’s bedroom

    Mom finds giant Huntsman spider in toddler’s bedroom

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:52:34 GMT

    A mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom that local experts say is not native to the United States. She posted on Facebook that she was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom when she spotted it.

    A mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom that local experts say is not native to the United States. She posted on Facebook that she was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom when she spotted it.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.