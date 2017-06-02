Kathy Griffin to hold press conference to address ‘bullying’ from Trump Family

More News More>>

Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a free doughnut Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a free doughnut National Doughnut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

Church Declares Itself 'Sanctuary Church' for Undocumented Immigrants in Huntington Church Declares Itself 'Sanctuary Church' for Undocumented Immigrants in Huntington HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Since President Trump took office at the beginning of the year, he's been working to toughen immigration laws. In response to that, some cities and places across the country have declared themselves sanctuaries against deportation. These sanctuary cities and churches are considered safe havens for illegal immigrants. This week, the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Huntington declared itself a sanctuary church. To do this...

Feeling insulted, Mexican business to market 'Trump' toilet paper Feeling insulted, Mexican business to market 'Trump' toilet paper AP MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump's insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate's branding plans. Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing "Trump" brand toilet paper, marketed under the slogans "Softness without borders" and "This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for." Mexico's Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump's comp...

West Virginia to get $5.4 million in AmeriCorps funding West Virginia to get $5.4 million in AmeriCorps funding CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state has been awarded more than $5.4 million for AmeriCorps volunteer and service programs. According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, $4.1 million will go to the state's Volunteer West Virginia to support 655 positions. The AmeriCorps members in West Virginia can also get more than $1.3 million in post-service awards to help pay for college or repay student loans. Designated funding is for 510 positions ...

WalletHub Study Shows West Virginia is 2017's "Worst State for Jobs" WalletHub Study Shows West Virginia is 2017's "Worst State for Jobs" A new study shows West Virginia is the 'Worst State for Jobs' in 2017. WalletHub compared job market strength and economic strength in each state through a series of 24 different indicators. Analysts said West Virginia has one of the highest unemployment rates at six percent as well as low industry variety, due to relying on coal mining. West Virginia's job opportunity received a negative score, meaning there are not enough jobs for people searching for one, accordin...