Chillicothe police searching for runaway 12-year-old

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Chillicothe are asking for help locating 12-year-old Stacia Lanman.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Lanman is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light-colored pants and a dark t-shirt or hoodie. She was last seen May 30, getting into a smaller, dark-colored SUV in the area of Water and Poplar streets in Chillicothe.

Anyone with information on Lanman’s whereabouts can call the Chillicothe Police Department at 740- 773-1191

