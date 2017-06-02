90-year-old woman dies following ‘vicious’ dog attack - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

90-year-old woman dies following ‘vicious’ dog attack

Posted: Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WAVY) – There’s still blood inside a home in Virginia Beach after a dog attacked a 90-year-old woman.

Police say they got called to the home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Medics rushed the woman to the hospital with serious injuries, but she died early Thursday morning.

The victim’s daughter, Linda, said it was a vicious and unprovoked attack. She says her mother underwent surgery, including an arm amputation, before she died around 6:30 a.m.

“I’ve never in my life seen an animal like that,” said Linda, who said it was like watching an animal kill another animal in the wild.

Linda says the pet couldn’t be stopped during the roughly five-minute rage. She says she just adopted the one-year-old, 50 pound American Pit Bull Terrier hours before the attack. She was in the backyard playing with the dog when she heard her mom inside yelling for help after falling in her first-floor bedroom.

Linda says the back door was locked and she used a hammer to crack the glass to get inside. Once inside, she says the dog rushed ahead, straddled the 90-year-old woman and started biting her neck and shoulders.

The dog eventually bit the woman’s legs and stomach area, according to Linda.

“He just started biting her; biting her and shaking his head,” she said.

Linda says she hit the dog with a hammer, but he didn’t stop. The attack ended when she nudged her mom’s walker into the dog.

“I can’t believe it happened,” said Lydia Walther, a longtime neighbor. “I am still in shock.”

Linda says she adopted the dog from Forever Home Rehabilitation Center after seeing a posting on Craigslist to adopt the dog for $20.

The dog will now be quarantined for 10 days at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center before the center rules on a final disposition.

Linda says she wants the dog to euthanized.

WAVY-TV, our sister station, reached out to Forever Home Rehabilitation Center for comment. They released the following statement:

We send out our deepest condolences to the Patterson family who adopted Blue. Blue went through our 3 month board and train program, and was a favorite amongst all of the staff members and volunteers. Blue loved other dogs, and didn’t know a stranger. He never showed any aggression while at our facility, and passed his final evaluation with flying colors before being adopted out to the Patterson family. Trainers spent yesterday morning checking over Blue’s new home and going over training with Blue’s new owner. There were 2 other dogs in Blue’s new home, who Blue immediately bonded with. We do not know what events transpired in the moments before this tragedy occurred with Blue’s owners mother, and none of us could have ever predicted this horrible event. We are devastated for the Patterson family and our thoughts and prayers go out to them.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • 90-year-old woman dies following ‘vicious’ dog attack

    90-year-old woman dies following ‘vicious’ dog attack

    Friday, June 2 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-06-02 16:12:51 GMT

     A woman adopted the dog just hours before it attacked her elderly mother.

     A woman adopted the dog just hours before it attacked her elderly mother.

  • One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting

    One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:54:06 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Huntington. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. According to dispatchers, the call originally came in as a shots-fired call, but the case turned out to have a victim involved. The injuries are not believed to be serious. We will provide more information to this story as soon as we receive it.

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Huntington. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. According to dispatchers, the call originally came in as a shots-fired call, but the case turned out to have a victim involved. The injuries are not believed to be serious. We will provide more information to this story as soon as we receive it.

  • An Ohio Man Is Fighting For His Life After An ATV accident

    An Ohio Man Is Fighting For His Life After An ATV accident

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:41:27 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    A Jackson County man is fighting for his life after an ATV accident Wednesday night. Devon Arledge,25, of Jackson Ohio was riding his ATV on Four Mile Road in Franklin Township when he lost control and flipped several times. Arledge was thrown from the ATV, and Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet. 

    A Jackson County man is fighting for his life after an ATV accident Wednesday night. Devon Arledge,25, of Jackson Ohio was riding his ATV on Four Mile Road in Franklin Township when he lost control and flipped several times. Arledge was thrown from the ATV, and Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.