Accident In Cabell County Has One Lane Of I-64 Shut Down

Cabell County 911 reports a one vehicle accident on I-64 near mile marker 16.

Dispatch tells us that there were reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries and how many people were injured are unknown at this time as emergency crews are still on scene.

The vehicle ended up on it's side and the exact cause of the accident is unclear at this juncture.

Huntington and Barboursville Fire Departments responded, as well as Cabell County EMS, and Barboursville Police Department.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.