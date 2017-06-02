Truck Full of Pigs Found in Kanawha City Without Driver - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Truck Full of Pigs Found in Kanawha City Without Driver

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - A stalled or abandoned livestock truck carrying pigs was found in Kanawha City earlier today without a driver.

The truck was found is parked at 43rd and MacCorkle Ave, SE, next to Long John Silvers, in Kanawha City, West Virginia. 

The whereabouts of the truck driver is unknown at this time.

The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene to hose down the animals, and officials are attempting to get into the cab of the truck.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

