‘Lacey Shorts’ want to be the new men’s fashion trend this summe - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

‘Lacey Shorts’ want to be the new men’s fashion trend this summer

Posted: Updated:
CREDIT: Hologram City CREDIT: Hologram City
CREDIT: Hologram City CREDIT: Hologram City

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) - Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.

Los Angeles-based company Hologram City is accepting pre-orders for “Lacey Shorts,” which are just what they sound like–men’s shorts made of all-lace fabric.

The shorts are $49 and are come in a variety of pastel colors. Hologram City also sells an all-lace shirt to go with the shorts. 

READ MORE: RompHim, a romper for men, wants to be your go-to summer outfit

Metro UK reports that US rapper Cazwell commissioned the owner of Hologram City to create the look for his next single.

The pre-sale for the lacey shorts and shirts started Friday at 10 am. You can get yours here.

  • Bizarre NewsMore>>

  • ‘Lacey Shorts’ want to be the new men’s fashion trend this summer

    ‘Lacey Shorts’ want to be the new men’s fashion trend this summer

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:11:47 GMT

    Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.

    Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.

  • Mom finds giant Huntsman spider in toddler’s bedroom

    Mom finds giant Huntsman spider in toddler’s bedroom

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:52:34 GMT

    A mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom that local experts say is not native to the United States. She posted on Facebook that she was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom when she spotted it.

    A mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom that local experts say is not native to the United States. She posted on Facebook that she was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom when she spotted it.

  • KKK fliers distributed in bags of candy

    KKK fliers distributed in bags of candy

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:50:16 GMT

    Neighbors are on edge in one neighborhood after finding bags filled with candy at their homes. And inside those bags is information on how to join the KKK.

    Neighbors are on edge in one neighborhood after finding bags filled with candy at their homes. And inside those bags is information on how to join the KKK.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.