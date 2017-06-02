110 Coal Mining Jobs to Be Added in Eastern Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

110 Coal Mining Jobs to Be Added in Eastern Kentucky

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Beech Creek Coal Company, an affiliate of Southern Coal Corporation, is restarting a large surface mine in Pike County, Kentucky.

According to a release, the surface mine will be near Phelps, Kentucky. 

Equipment is being assembled and hiring is in process.

Once the mine is fully staffed, it will employ 110 workers and produce 500,000 tons of coal per year.

 representative from the Company said this project will remain operational well into the future.

