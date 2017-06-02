Harley recalls bikes; oil line can detach and cause crash

Harley-Davidson is recalling about 46,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.
Kroger is recalling 12oz bags of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts due to potential Listeria contamination. According to Kroger, a supplier reported the nuts may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The product comes in a 12 ounce, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of May 02, 2...
Kroger is recalling Kroger Yellow Sponge Cake Dessert Cups sold in its stores.
Graco Children’s Products Inc. (Graco) has issued a recall of more than 25,000 car seats.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
The packages were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The company has not received any complaints in relation to these products
Unilever is voluntarily recalling certain boxes of Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Police have an arrest warrant for a Huntington man wanted in connection with the beating death of a South Point, Ohio, woman.
A stalled or abandoned livestock truck carrying pigs was found in Kanawha City earlier today without a driver.
PERRY, Iowa – Five members of an extended family are charged in connection with the death of a a teen girl who weighed 56 pounds, reports CBS affiliate KCCI. The girl's adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray, were on a trip to Disney World when 15-year-old Sabrina Ray was found dead May 12, reports the Des Moines Resgister. They are charged with kidnapping, child endangerment resulting in death and child neglect.
AEP Ohio announced that $84 million will be refunded to customers through a credit on their June 2017 electric bills.
A mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom that local experts say is not native to the United States. She posted on Facebook that she was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom when she spotted it.
A woman adopted the dog just hours before it attacked her elderly mother.
Chris Stapleton has postponed the next three weeks of his “The All-American Road Show” tour.
Police say a 1-year-old boy had to be revived with Narcan after he overdosed on opioids.
Kathy Griffin says she is receiving death threats over her photo shoot in which she posed with the likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
