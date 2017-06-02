Toddler Found In Juarez In February Could Be American, EPPD Says.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are hoping that someone in El Paso can help identify a little boy who was located in Juarez back on February 22, 2017.

The toddler was located in Juarez and is believed to be about 2 or 3 years old. Investigators in Juarez believe that the boy may have ties to El Paso because the child speaks and understands English.

The boy, who may be named 'Luis' is described as 3' tall, 40 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a birthmark above the left eyebrow. He was found wearing blue sweatpants and black shoes.

EPPD's Crimes Against Persons Unit is working with investigators in Juarez to help identify the boy and any possible family members. If you have information about the boy, you're asked to contact the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477.