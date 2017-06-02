Toddler Found In Juarez In February Could Be American, EPPD Says - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Toddler Found In Juarez In February Could Be American, EPPD Says.

Posted: Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are hoping that someone in El Paso can help identify a little boy who was located in Juarez back on February 22, 2017.

The toddler was located in Juarez and is believed to be about 2 or 3 years old. Investigators in Juarez believe that the boy may have ties to El Paso because the child speaks and understands English.

The boy, who may be named 'Luis' is described as 3' tall, 40 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a birthmark above the left eyebrow. He was found wearing blue sweatpants and black shoes.

EPPD's Crimes Against Persons Unit is working with investigators in Juarez to help identify the boy and any possible family members. If you have information about the boy, you're asked to contact the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477.

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • Toddler Found In Juarez In February Could Be American, EPPD Says.

    Toddler Found In Juarez In February Could Be American, EPPD Says.

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:40:17 GMT

    EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are hoping that someone in El Paso can help identify a little boy who was located in Juarez back on February 22, 2017. The toddler was located in Juarez and is believed to be about 2 or 3 years old. Investigators in Juarez believe that the boy may have ties to El Paso because the child speaks and understands English. 

    EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are hoping that someone in El Paso can help identify a little boy who was located in Juarez back on February 22, 2017. The toddler was located in Juarez and is believed to be about 2 or 3 years old. Investigators in Juarez believe that the boy may have ties to El Paso because the child speaks and understands English. 

  • Morgantown Police Search for Missing Juvenile

    Morgantown Police Search for Missing Juvenile

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:54:26 GMT
    The Morgantown Police Department has received a report of a missing juvenile.  Abigail Arthur, 14, allegedly ran away from home on May 21, according to a press release. Arthur is said to have recent a history of similar behavior, according to officers.  According to the press release, Arthur is a white female and is approximately 5 foot 2 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. Arthur was last seen with black hair with bright red highlights, but she may have colored her hair a...
    The Morgantown Police Department has received a report of a missing juvenile.  Abigail Arthur, 14, allegedly ran away from home on May 21, according to a press release. Arthur is said to have recent a history of similar behavior, according to officers.  According to the press release, Arthur is a white female and is approximately 5 foot 2 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. Arthur was last seen with black hair with bright red highlights, but she may have colored her hair a...

  • Chillicothe police searching for runaway 12-year-old

    Chillicothe police searching for runaway 12-year-old

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:47:41 GMT

    Police in Chillicothe, Ohio are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen May 30th.

    Police in Chillicothe, Ohio are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen May 30th.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.