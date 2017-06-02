Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for bl - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer.

Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season.

Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win grand prizes. View those details here: http://www.redcrossblood.org/cedarfair.

The partnership with Cedar Fair includes theme parks across the U.S. with a goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during the summer months when donations decrease but the need remains constant.

