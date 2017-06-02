Air quality alert issued for Parts of Ohio on Saturday - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Air quality alert issued for Parts of Ohio on Saturday

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of Ohio by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission for Saturday.

According to MORPC, the Air Quality Alert has been issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Madison, and Licking counties are likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101.

Warmer temperatures and sunny skies will enhance ozone formation, and calm to light southwesterly winds will inhibit dispersion and transport regional pollutants into the area. Furthermore, pollutant carryover from previous days will be high. These conditions will lead to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels.

MORPC advises active children, the elderly, and people with asthma and COPD are more likely to suffer an increase in the number and severity of symptoms during an Air Quality Alert. To decrease the potential for health issues, sensitive groups of people are urged to limit prolonged outdoor activity or plan outdoor activities for the morning. Those who are experiencing breathing difficulties should consult with their doctor.

On Air Quality Alert days, MORPC recommends taking actions to improve air quality:

Travel by carpooling, combining trips, riding the bus, bicycling, or walking to nearby outdoor activities and destinations. Join the Commuter Challenge in June to commute, log and win.  Participants who log sustainable commutes will have the chance to win daily and grand prize drawings.  Register today at MakeYourMilesMatter.com.

  • Turn off your engine instead of idling your vehicle to cut down on vehicle emissions.
  • Avoid refueling your vehicle, or wait until dusk to refuel your vehicle. Filling up your tank when the daytime heat has diminished helps to reduce harmful ground-level ozone pollution.
  • Avoid topping off your tank at the gas station. Spilled gasoline pollutes the air when it evaporates.
  • Avoid mowing your lawn on an Air Quality Alert day. Longer grass in your yard is good for the air, as well as the lawn.

Visit http://airquality.morpc.org  for more information about MORPC’s Air Quality Program.

