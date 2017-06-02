One Entrapped After Police Pursuit Led to Crash

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a pursuit by police led to a crash in Kanawha County.

The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the Coalburg area near Chelyan.

The driver was fleeing from police and struck a pole with his vehicle.

Entrapment did occur in the crash and he is unresponsive according to dispatchers.

It is not known what led to the pursuit at this time.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, East Bank Fire, Chespeake Fire, and Kanawha County EMS have responded to the scene.

