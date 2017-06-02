Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help.

According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money.

The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity.

Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money.

If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Summersville Police immediately.