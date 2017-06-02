One Person Injured After Eastern Kentucky Shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been injured after shooting in eastern Kentucky Thursday.

According to a release, the shooting occurred at the Branham Heights Apartment Complex in Wheelwright, Kentucky around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies say the investigation is early but at this time, one person has been shot and transported to a hospital.

The shooter has been interviewed by law enforcement and is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident was contained to one apartment and no other persons were at risk.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.