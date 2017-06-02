Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online.

Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito.

It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line.

Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado, not in New Mexico.

