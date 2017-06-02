More News More>>

Neighbor puts up new sign of encouragement across from recovery center As West Virginia remains in the depths of the opioid epidemic, recovery centers across the state are working to help people fight their addictions. One of these in Charleston is now getting a little help from a neighbor.

Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online KRQE RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald's billboard near Raton. The billboard says, "Usually when you roll something this good it's illegal," and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It's right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado,...

Air quality alert issued for Parts of Ohio on Saturday Air quality alert issued for Parts of Ohio on Saturday COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of Ohio by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission for Saturday. According to MORPC, the Air Quality Alert has been issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Madison, and Licking counties are likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday's AQI is forecasted to be 101. Warmer temperatures a...

Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...

110 Coal Mining Jobs to Be Added in Eastern Kentucky 110 Coal Mining Jobs to Be Added in Eastern Kentucky PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Beech Creek Coal Company, an affiliate of Southern Coal Corporation, is restarting a large surface mine in Pike County, Kentucky. According to a release, the surface mine will be near Phelps, Kentucky. Equipment is being assembled and hiring is in process. Once the mine is fully staffed, it will employ 110 workers and produce 500,000 tons of coal per year. representative from the Company said this project will remain operational well into the f...

WalletHub Study Shows West Virginia is 2017's "Worst State for Jobs" WalletHub Study Shows West Virginia is 2017's "Worst State for Jobs" A new study shows West Virginia is the 'Worst State for Jobs' in 2017. WalletHub compared job market strength and economic strength in each state through a series of 24 different indicators. Analysts said West Virginia has one of the highest unemployment rates at six percent as well as low industry variety, due to relying on coal mining. West Virginia's job opportunity received a negative score, meaning there are not enough jobs for people searching for one, accordin...