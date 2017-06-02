Neighbor puts up new sign of encouragement across from recovery center

As West Virginia remains in the depths of the opioid epidemic, recovery centers across the state are working to help people fight their addictions. One of these in Charleston is now getting a little help from a neighbor.

He lives near Recovery Point of Charleston. The facility is about seven months old. At first he didn’t even want it there but now he’s trying to give the women battling addiction there a new sign of hope.

Sitting on the West Side in what used to be the Mountaineer Gas Building is Recovery Point of Charleston. It opened in the fall of 2016 and at the time was not something many neighbors were excited about.

"I was against this 100 percent," said Charles Shelton.

He was worried it would increase crime in the area and bring down property values. He fought hard against the center in its developmental stages even getting neighbors to sign a petition.

"I didn’t think it was a good area, I thought it was supposed to be in a place that is far away from drug problems," said Shelton.

His house sits right across from the recovery center on the corner of Stockton Street and 6th Ave. Seeing the women grow through the program he’s had a change of heart saying the center has done only good for the community. So on June 1, 2017 he put a sign up on his fence. It reads, "You can make it, someone is depending on you." He wants to encourage the women in recovery.

"It's cool to see that even from the outside looking in people can tell there’s a difference," said Rachel Thaxton, Program Director at Recovery Point of Charleston.

After meeting with some clients Shelton started thinking the last thing these women needed was rejection. In just 24 hours the sign was already having an impact on those battling addiction.

“To see a sign up on his gate saying that he supports us is really encouraging and gives us hope,” said Jamie Pettry who is a recovering addict.

“When they’re about to quit, when they’re about to throw their hands up, when they’re about to go back in the same condition that they used to be in and they say well I don’t think I can do this anymore just take a look at this sign,” said Shelton pointing to the sign.

Shelton isn’t sure all his neighbors feel the same way he does. But he tells 13 News it felt like the right thing to do. Recovery Point of Charleston is expected to graduate its first class in about a month.