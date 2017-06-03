Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a structure fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire happened in the 8100 Block of Rardin Street in the Lesage. Dispatch also tells us the fire was "significant", but no one was injured in the blaze. Ohio River Road, Barboursville, and Valley Fire Departments all responded to the blaze, as well as Cabell County EMS. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.