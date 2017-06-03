Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

UPDATE:

Our crew at the scene tells us that a man was on his way to work when he discovered the body.

The man called authorities right away.

We will update as new information becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington.

The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington.

The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley.

There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.