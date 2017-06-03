Fire Destroys Home In Lesage - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fire Destroys Home In Lesage

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a structure fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The fire happened in the 8100 Block of Rardin Street in the Lesage.

Dispatch also tells us the fire was "significant", but no one was injured in the blaze.

Ohio River Road, Barboursville, and Valley Fire Departments all responded to the blaze, as well as Cabell County EMS.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Saturday, June 3 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-03 19:25:16 GMT

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:16:36 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

  • Fire Destroys Home In Lesage

    Fire Destroys Home In Lesage

    Saturday, June 3 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-06-03 17:52:29 GMT
    Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a structure fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire happened in the 8100 Block of Rardin Street in the Lesage. Dispatch also tells us the fire was "significant", but no one was injured in the blaze. Ohio River Road, Barboursville, and Valley Fire Departments all responded to the blaze, as well as Cabell County EMS. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a structure fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire happened in the 8100 Block of Rardin Street in the Lesage. Dispatch also tells us the fire was "significant", but no one was injured in the blaze. Ohio River Road, Barboursville, and Valley Fire Departments all responded to the blaze, as well as Cabell County EMS. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

    Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-06-03 01:28:06 GMT

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

  • Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:27:54 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...

  • Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online

    Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-06-03 02:10:16 GMT
    KRQEKRQE
    RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado,...
    RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado,...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.