Fire Destroys Home In Lesage

Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a structure fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The fire happened in the 8100 Block of Rardin Street in the Lesage.

Dispatch also tells us the fire was "significant", but no one was injured in the blaze.

Ohio River Road, Barboursville, and Valley Fire Departments all responded to the blaze, as well as Cabell County EMS.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.