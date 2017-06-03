Man Flashing Money On Facebook Live Arrested On Drug Charges - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Flashing Money On Facebook Live Arrested On Drug Charges

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect
Many in WV pay unnecessary local sales tax Many in WV pay unnecessary local sales tax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man joyfully flashing money live on the internet got a sudden surprise when police officers barged in and arrested him for allegedly selling drugs.

A man identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Breon Hollings went on Facebook Live to show friends a handful of money, saying, "It don't stop, man, it don't stop."

He then retrieves more money from another room and starts shuffling it when he hears Jacksonville officers warning over a loudspeaker they are about to raid the house. A stunned Hollings runs out of the room. Seconds later, officers barge in. Hollings was arrested off camera.

Hollings faces numerous drug charges and was being held on $425,000 bail Saturday. It could not be determined if he has an attorney.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Man Flashing Money On Facebook Live Arrested On Drug Charges

    Man Flashing Money On Facebook Live Arrested On Drug Charges

    Saturday, June 3 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-06-03 19:35:45 GMT
    Many in WV pay unnecessary local sales taxMany in WV pay unnecessary local sales tax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man joyfully flashing money live on the internet got a sudden surprise when police officers barged in and arrested him for allegedly selling drugs. A man identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Breon Hollings went on Facebook Live to show friends a handful of money, saying, "It don't stop, man, it don't stop." He then retrieves more money from another room and starts shuffling it when he hears Jacksonvil...

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man joyfully flashing money live on the internet got a sudden surprise when police officers barged in and arrested him for allegedly selling drugs. A man identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Breon Hollings went on Facebook Live to show friends a handful of money, saying, "It don't stop, man, it don't stop." He then retrieves more money from another room and starts shuffling it when he hears Jacksonvil...

  • Off-Duty Troopers Rescue Dog Stuck In Tree Trunk

    Off-Duty Troopers Rescue Dog Stuck In Tree Trunk

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-03 16:31:38 GMT

    A small dog who found himself trapped in a tree is home safe after being rescued by two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers. Kentucky State Police said in a release that Sgt. Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing grass in a cemetery in Salem, Kentucky, when they heard a dog barking.  After trying to determine the source of the yelps, the officers discovered Rocco, a dachshund, stuck in a tree trunk.

    A small dog who found himself trapped in a tree is home safe after being rescued by two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers. Kentucky State Police said in a release that Sgt. Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing grass in a cemetery in Salem, Kentucky, when they heard a dog barking.  After trying to determine the source of the yelps, the officers discovered Rocco, a dachshund, stuck in a tree trunk.

  • Neighbor puts up new sign of encouragement across from recovery center

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-06-03 03:32:21 GMT

    As West Virginia remains in the depths of the opioid epidemic, recovery centers across the state are working to help people fight their addictions. One of these in Charleston is now getting a little help from a neighbor.

    As West Virginia remains in the depths of the opioid epidemic, recovery centers across the state are working to help people fight their addictions. One of these in Charleston is now getting a little help from a neighbor.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:16:36 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

  • Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

    Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-06-03 01:28:06 GMT

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

  • Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:27:54 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.