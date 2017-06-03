Judge says no Open Meeting Law violated in Nicholas BOE lawsuit - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Judge says no Open Meeting Law violated in Nicholas BOE lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect

NICHOLAS COUNTY- Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation.

Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward.

This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value of Richwood High, Richwood Middle and Summersville Middle Schools. FEMA has agreed to help pay for the schools as long as they are rebuilt out of the floodplain or flood way.

The Nicholas County BOE voted to approve Superintendent Tetrick's recommendation that Nicholas High, Summersville Middle, Richwood Middle, Richwood High and the Nicholas County Career and Technical school all be consolidated into one campus in the Glad Creek business district. There would be one large high school and one large middle school.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit said there was no open deliberation of consolidation after the Superintendent's recommendation was made, including at the five state-mandated closure hearings.

Plaintiffs also pointed to closed door meetings with agencies like FEMA and the SBA, as breaking Open Meeting Laws. However, Judge Rowe ruled that while meetings may have taken place, and there was an opportunity to break the rules, he believes there is no proof of action during those meeting.

"Plaintiffs failed to show that any Board members deliberated towards any official action at any of the informational meetings hosted by the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, FEMA and the SBA.... The Plaintiffs have failed to put forth sufficient evidence to show that any Board member's attendance at informational meetings hosted by the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, FEMA and the SBA was part of a scheme to circumvent the Act," Judge Rowe's court documents state.

However, in his ruling, Judge Rowe added that when the Board intentionally avoided a quorum by rotating members in and out of meetings- it did raise red flags, "Whether this conduct is seen as an active attempt to circumvent the Act or an active attempt to avoid violation the Act is a question of whether allowing the exclusion of the public would undermine the law's fundamental purpose. Such conduct does raise suspicions and creates the appearance of potential violations of the Act. However, absent any actual evidence that Board members engaged in deliberation or decision-making at these sessions, or even discussed in detail plans concerning school closure or consolidation, or began any discussions regarding what action to take, the Court cannot find that the Act has been violated by this conduct."

Judge Rowe stated he was concerned about the testimony from SBA administrator Scott Raines, "Further, Mr. Raines's vague timeline and belief that consolidation was likely no later than February 27, 2017, prior to the March 7, 2017, vote of the Board does raise questions. However, Mr. Raines further testified that he never spoke to Board members about consolidation, learned about matters relating to consolidation in the news, and was never present at any nonpublic meeting whereat Board members discussed school consolidation or closure."

Judge Rowe emphasized that his ruling was according to law, narrowly defined to the matter at hand and not about consolidation as a whole.

The Nicholas County Board of Education now must go before the West Virginia State Board of Education for final approval of consolidation. There are time constraints when it comes to FEMA funding and the Nicholas BOE has requested to be added to the next state BOE agenda as soon as possible.

All court documents can be viewed here:

?

  • EducationEducationMore>>

  • Judge says no Open Meeting Law violated in Nicholas BOE lawsuit

    Judge says no Open Meeting Law violated in Nicholas BOE lawsuit

    Saturday, June 3 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-06-03 19:48:45 GMT

    Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation. Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward. This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value o...

    Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation. Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward. This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value o...

  • Nearly $2,700 missing from safe at West Virginia high school

    Nearly $2,700 missing from safe at West Virginia high school

    Many in WV pay unnecessary local sales taxMany in WV pay unnecessary local sales tax

    Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.

    Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.

  • Mother files complaint after her son's arrest at Logan High

    Mother files complaint after her son's arrest at Logan High

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-05-31 12:38:31 GMT

    The mother of a high school student who was arrested in West Virginia has filed a complaint saying her son was later diagnosed with pain and deep bruising at the emergency room.

    The mother of a high school student who was arrested in West Virginia has filed a complaint saying her son was later diagnosed with pain and deep bruising at the emergency room.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:16:36 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

  • Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

    Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-06-03 01:28:06 GMT

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

  • Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:27:54 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.