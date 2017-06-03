Judge says no Open Meeting Law violated in Nicholas BOE lawsuit

NICHOLAS COUNTY- Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation.

Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward.

This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value of Richwood High, Richwood Middle and Summersville Middle Schools. FEMA has agreed to help pay for the schools as long as they are rebuilt out of the floodplain or flood way.

The Nicholas County BOE voted to approve Superintendent Tetrick's recommendation that Nicholas High, Summersville Middle, Richwood Middle, Richwood High and the Nicholas County Career and Technical school all be consolidated into one campus in the Glad Creek business district. There would be one large high school and one large middle school.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit said there was no open deliberation of consolidation after the Superintendent's recommendation was made, including at the five state-mandated closure hearings.

Plaintiffs also pointed to closed door meetings with agencies like FEMA and the SBA, as breaking Open Meeting Laws. However, Judge Rowe ruled that while meetings may have taken place, and there was an opportunity to break the rules, he believes there is no proof of action during those meeting.

"Plaintiffs failed to show that any Board members deliberated towards any official action at any of the informational meetings hosted by the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, FEMA and the SBA.... The Plaintiffs have failed to put forth sufficient evidence to show that any Board member's attendance at informational meetings hosted by the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, FEMA and the SBA was part of a scheme to circumvent the Act," Judge Rowe's court documents state.

However, in his ruling, Judge Rowe added that when the Board intentionally avoided a quorum by rotating members in and out of meetings- it did raise red flags, "Whether this conduct is seen as an active attempt to circumvent the Act or an active attempt to avoid violation the Act is a question of whether allowing the exclusion of the public would undermine the law's fundamental purpose. Such conduct does raise suspicions and creates the appearance of potential violations of the Act. However, absent any actual evidence that Board members engaged in deliberation or decision-making at these sessions, or even discussed in detail plans concerning school closure or consolidation, or began any discussions regarding what action to take, the Court cannot find that the Act has been violated by this conduct."

Judge Rowe stated he was concerned about the testimony from SBA administrator Scott Raines, "Further, Mr. Raines's vague timeline and belief that consolidation was likely no later than February 27, 2017, prior to the March 7, 2017, vote of the Board does raise questions. However, Mr. Raines further testified that he never spoke to Board members about consolidation, learned about matters relating to consolidation in the news, and was never present at any nonpublic meeting whereat Board members discussed school consolidation or closure."

Judge Rowe emphasized that his ruling was according to law, narrowly defined to the matter at hand and not about consolidation as a whole.

The Nicholas County Board of Education now must go before the West Virginia State Board of Education for final approval of consolidation. There are time constraints when it comes to FEMA funding and the Nicholas BOE has requested to be added to the next state BOE agenda as soon as possible.

