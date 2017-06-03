London Bridge: Police respond amid reports of vehicle striking pedestrians

British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians.

A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people.

Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut.

"We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Department tweeted late Saturday. Police did not immediately provide other details.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been briefed on the incident and is in touch with officials, Downing Street says.

Police also said they were responding to a separate incident near London Bridge at Borough Market.

The city transit authority Transport for London closed the bridge and ordered the London Bridge station evacuated.

One witness inside the station described the scene to Sky News.

Emergency responders on the scene on London Bridge.

"I was walking out of the London Bridge station and there were police," Caroline Breniere said. "Some of them were coming by car, some of them were running. The traffic was stopped."

Another man who was nearby told Sky he witnessed emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

"We finished drinking at a bar and we came out onto the road and I looked to my left and there was a guy, we thought he was just drunk, he was lying on the floor," the man told Sky. "A couple seconds later, about three police vans flew past. The guys who were with the guy that was on the floor managed to flag one of the police vans down. One of the officers jumped out and started attending to the guy on the floor."

Will Haven, managing editor of The Spectator in London, told Sky he "certainly saw people who looked like they'd been run over."

This is a developing story and will be updated.