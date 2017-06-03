Arrest Warrant Issued For Eric C. Conn

(WYMT) - The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky has issued an arrest warrant for Eric C. Conn early Saturday.

Officials said Conn removed his electronic monitoring device. His whereabouts are unknown.

Conn pled guilty for his role in a $550 million dollar social security fraud scheme in March of 2017. He remained on bond pending his sentencing in July.

If you have any information on Conn’s whereabouts please contact the FBI at 502-263-6000.