St. Albans Elects Scott James As It's New Mayor

The city of St. Albans held it's elections today, and Scott James ousted Dick Callaway for the position of mayor.

James won the election with almost 50% of the vote (49.19%).

Scott James, 57, is a special education teacher and girls basketball coach at St. Albans High School.

This election also determined the City Council spots.

Council-at-large – Walter Hall, John D. Caudill IV, Cathy Henderson, Lee Roberts

Ward One – Robert J. Keiffer

Ward Two – Jason Philabaun

Ward Three – Ronald K. Colby, III

Ward Four – Cheryl Thomas

Ward Five – Christopher S. Withrow

Ward Six – Dale E. Withrow

Ward Seven – Andrew E. Eads

Ward Eight – Pat Quinlan

Ward Nine – David Cassis Rucker