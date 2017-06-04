Two People Flown To Hospital After Head-On Collision - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two People Flown To Hospital After Head-On Collision

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

Two people were flown to the hospital following an early morning collision.

The accident occurred on Rt.35 in Mason County.

The accident was a head-on style collision.

Dispatchers tell us the road was shut down, but has since been reopened.

We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Two People Flown To Hospital After Head-On Collision

    Two People Flown To Hospital After Head-On Collision

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-06-04 16:54:06 GMT
    Two people were flown to the hospital following an early morning collision. The accident occurred on Rt.35 in Mason County. The accident was a head-on style collision. Dispatchers tell us the road was shut down, but has since been reopened. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
    Two people were flown to the hospital following an early morning collision. The accident occurred on Rt.35 in Mason County. The accident was a head-on style collision. Dispatchers tell us the road was shut down, but has since been reopened. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Saturday, June 3 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-03 19:25:16 GMT

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:16:36 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:16:36 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

  • Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Saturday, June 3 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-03 19:25:16 GMT

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

    Police: WV Man Posing as Homeless Veteran Defrauding People

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-06-03 01:28:06 GMT

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.