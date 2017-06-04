More News More>>

Ohio State University To Consider Change In Same- Sex Partners Benefits COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qJtPHe ) the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide.

Disgruntled Man Releases Bed Bugs In Maine City Office AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off. City Manager William Bridgeo tells the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2sySI9f) the man apparently complained Friday to the code enforcement office about bedbugs at his former apartment then left, but returned after he showed the cup of bugs to a manager at his new a...

British Police Arrest 12 as Londoners Recall Night Of Terror LONDON (AP) — British police arrested a dozen people Sunday over a vehicle and knife attack in London that left seven people dead, as Londoners told how a weekend night out in the city erupted into violence and terror, lightened by moments of kindness and acts of heroism. The major political parties suspended campaigning in the country's general election for the day, but Prime Minister Theresa May said the vote would take place as scheduled on Thursday, because "vio...

Man Flashing Money On Facebook Live Arrested On Drug Charges JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man joyfully flashing money live on the internet got a sudden surprise when police officers barged in and arrested him for allegedly selling drugs. A man identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Breon Hollings went on Facebook Live to show friends a handful of money, saying, "It don't stop, man, it don't stop." He then retrieves more money from another room and starts shuffling it when he hears Jacksonvil...

Off-Duty Troopers Rescue Dog Stuck In Tree Trunk A small dog who found himself trapped in a tree is home safe after being rescued by two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers. Kentucky State Police said in a release that Sgt. Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing grass in a cemetery in Salem, Kentucky, when they heard a dog barking. After trying to determine the source of the yelps, the officers discovered Rocco, a dachshund, stuck in a tree trunk.

Neighbor puts up new sign of encouragement across from recovery center As West Virginia remains in the depths of the opioid epidemic, recovery centers across the state are working to help people fight their addictions. One of these in Charleston is now getting a little help from a neighbor.

Photo: McDonald's Billboard garners laughs and shares online RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald's billboard near Raton. The billboard says, "Usually when you roll something this good it's illegal," and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing and many saying its placement is key. It's right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado,...

Air quality alert issued for Parts of Ohio on Saturday COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of Ohio by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission for Saturday. According to MORPC, the Air Quality Alert has been issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Madison, and Licking counties are likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday's AQI is forecasted to be 101. Warmer temperatures a...

Red Cross offering free Kings Island, Cedar Point tickets for blood donation COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is offering free tickets to Kings Island, Cedar Point and other Cedar Fair parks for those who donate blood this summer. Anyone who donates at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any one U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season. Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win...