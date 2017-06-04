Ohio State University To Consider Change In Same- Sex Partners B - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio State University To Consider Change In Same- Sex Partners Benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019.
    
The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qJtPHe ) the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide.
    
The change is prompted by a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage. The university began offering benefits to same-sex partners in 2004, but has never offered them to unmarried opposite-sex partners. An Ohio State spokesman says the change will make the university's benefit policy consistent.
    
A spokesman for the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Ohio says the change is not unexpected.
    
Ohio State trustees are expected to consider the change on Friday.
    
 

