Wayne County Drug Bust Yields Meth, Cash, And A Gun

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Last night the DEU arrested a suspect from Kiahsville in the Wayne area.

The suspect was in possession of a large quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine packaged for distribution and also in possession of Marijuana packaged for distribution.

Patrol Deputies assisted the DEU. The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver X 2, Pseudoephedrine Altered, and two misdemeanors.

We will update with new information as it becomes available.

    Last night the DEU arrested a suspect from Kiahsville in the Wayne area. The suspect was in possession of a large quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine packaged for distribution and also in possession of Marijuana packaged for distribution. Patrol Deputies assisted the DEU. The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver X 2, Pseudoephedrine Altered, and two misdemeanors. We will update with new information as it becomes available.

