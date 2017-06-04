Roane County Sheriff's Department Advises Of Possible Delinquent - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Roane County Sheriff's Department Advises Of Possible Delinquent Tax Discrepancy

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

Please be aware that the recent delinquent tax list in the local newspaper is not accurate, at no fault to the Roane County Sheriff Dept.

We have been advised by the newspaper office that a previous year's template may have been copied by mistake and added to this years list.

If your name has appeared and you believe there is a discrepancy, please call our office for confirmation at (304) 927-3410.

We are in hopes that this will be corrected asap.

We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Roane County Sheriff's Department Advises Of Possible Delinquent Tax Discrepancy

    Roane County Sheriff's Department Advises Of Possible Delinquent Tax Discrepancy

    Sunday, June 4 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-06-04 20:54:10 GMT
    Please be aware that the recent delinquent tax list in the local newspaper is not accurate, at no fault to the Roane County Sheriff Dept. We have been advised by the newspaper office that a previous year's template may have been copied by mistake and added to this years list. If your name has appeared and you believe there is a discrepancy, please call our office for confirmation at (304) 927-3410. We are in hopes that this will be corrected asap. We apologize for the inconvenienc...
    Please be aware that the recent delinquent tax list in the local newspaper is not accurate, at no fault to the Roane County Sheriff Dept. We have been advised by the newspaper office that a previous year's template may have been copied by mistake and added to this years list. If your name has appeared and you believe there is a discrepancy, please call our office for confirmation at (304) 927-3410. We are in hopes that this will be corrected asap. We apologize for the inconvenienc...

  • Ohio State University To Consider Change In Same- Sex Partners Benefits

    Ohio State University To Consider Change In Same- Sex Partners Benefits

    Sunday, June 4 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-06-04 19:06:26 GMT

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019.      The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qJtPHe ) the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide.     

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019.      The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qJtPHe ) the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide.     

  • Disgruntled Man Releases Bed Bugs In Maine City Office

    Disgruntled Man Releases Bed Bugs In Maine City Office

    Sunday, June 4 2017 1:12 PM EDT2017-06-04 17:12:08 GMT
    AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off. City Manager William Bridgeo tells the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2sySI9f) the man apparently complained Friday to the code enforcement office about bedbugs at his former apartment then left, but returned after he showed the cup of bugs to a manager at his new a...
    AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off. City Manager William Bridgeo tells the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2sySI9f) the man apparently complained Friday to the code enforcement office about bedbugs at his former apartment then left, but returned after he showed the cup of bugs to a manager at his new a...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:16:36 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

  • Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Saturday, June 3 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-03 19:25:16 GMT

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • ‘Lacey Shorts’ want to be the new men’s fashion trend this summer

    ‘Lacey Shorts’ want to be the new men’s fashion trend this summer

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:11:47 GMT

    Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.

    Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.