WVU Tech's HiRise Hall in Montgomery demolished

Buildings crumbling to the ground on Sunday June 4, 2017 as part of the demolition process on WVU Tech's Montgomery Campus as the school moves to Beckley.

Part of Montgomery history crashing down. Although HiRise hall stood empty on WVU Tech's campus for years it had been Montgomery’s tallest building since it was built in the 1960s.

"It’s not a real old building as buildings go and they already tore down one dorm in the past and to see this one go it’s sad to see it happen," said Fred Mays, a WVU Tech Alumnus.

He has spent all but five years of his life in the area always seeing the dorm up on the hill. The building and also the school will have a special place in his heart. He graduated from WVU Tech as did his son and grandson.

"This school has meant a tremendous amount to our family," he said.

Residents gathered all over town to see the demolition take place. Alex Sandoro watched as piece by piece, a staple in the town he grew up in fell to the ground.

"It’ll definitely be odd walking by not seeing the huge building standing there, just be a flat hill I guess," said Sandoro.

The center part of the structure was stubborn. It didn't fall like planned when the rest of the building did when the demolition started.

"A lot of crashing, metal scraping together, it was pretty wicked," said Sandoro.

KVC Health is moving in to create a college for foster kids but for alums and community members it won’t be the same as Montgomery starts a new story.

"Just kind of the final chapter to see all the debris here on the ground," said Mays.

A gas line did break during the demo so that had to be turned off temporarily. The YMCA is set to take over tech’s athletic facility.