WVU Tech's HiRise Hall in Montgomery demolished - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WVU Tech's HiRise Hall in Montgomery demolished

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Halperin, Reporter
Connect

Buildings crumbling to the ground on Sunday June 4, 2017 as part of the demolition process on WVU Tech's Montgomery Campus as the school moves to Beckley.

Part of Montgomery history crashing down. Although HiRise hall stood empty on WVU Tech's campus for years it had been Montgomery’s tallest building since it was built in the 1960s.

"It’s not a real old building as buildings go and they already tore down one dorm in the past and to see this one go it’s sad to see it happen," said Fred Mays, a WVU Tech Alumnus.

He has spent all but five years of his life in the area always seeing the dorm up on the hill. The building and also the school will have a special place in his heart. He graduated from WVU Tech as did his son and grandson.

"This school has meant a tremendous amount to our family," he said. 

Residents gathered all over town to see the demolition take place. Alex Sandoro watched as piece by piece, a staple in the town he grew up in fell to the ground.

"It’ll definitely be odd walking by not seeing the huge building standing there, just be a flat hill I guess," said Sandoro.

The center part of the structure was stubborn. It didn't fall like planned when the rest of the building did when the demolition started.

"A lot of crashing, metal scraping together, it was pretty wicked," said Sandoro. 

KVC Health is moving in to create a college for foster kids but for alums and community members it won’t be the same as Montgomery starts a new story.

"Just kind of the final chapter to see all the debris here on the ground," said Mays.

A gas line did break during the demo so that had to be turned off temporarily. The YMCA is set to take over tech’s athletic facility.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • WVU Tech's HiRise Hall in Montgomery demolished

    WVU Tech's HiRise Hall in Montgomery demolished

    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-06-05 02:44:36 GMT

    Buildings crumbling to the ground on Sunday June 4, 2017 as part of the demolition process on WVU Tech's Montgomery Campus as the school moves to Beckley. Part of Montgomery history crashing down. Although HiRise hall stood empty on WVU Tech's campus for years it had been Montgomery’s tallest building since it was built in the 1960s. "It’s not a real old building as buildings go and they already tore down one dorm in the past and to see this one go it’s sad to...

    Buildings crumbling to the ground on Sunday June 4, 2017 as part of the demolition process on WVU Tech's Montgomery Campus as the school moves to Beckley. Part of Montgomery history crashing down. Although HiRise hall stood empty on WVU Tech's campus for years it had been Montgomery’s tallest building since it was built in the 1960s. "It’s not a real old building as buildings go and they already tore down one dorm in the past and to see this one go it’s sad to...

  • Roane County Sheriff's Department Advises Of Possible Delinquent Tax Discrepancy

    Roane County Sheriff's Department Advises Of Possible Delinquent Tax Discrepancy

    Sunday, June 4 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-06-04 20:54:10 GMT
    Please be aware that the recent delinquent tax list in the local newspaper is not accurate, at no fault to the Roane County Sheriff Dept. We have been advised by the newspaper office that a previous year's template may have been copied by mistake and added to this years list. If your name has appeared and you believe there is a discrepancy, please call our office for confirmation at (304) 927-3410. We are in hopes that this will be corrected asap. We apologize for the inconvenienc...
    Please be aware that the recent delinquent tax list in the local newspaper is not accurate, at no fault to the Roane County Sheriff Dept. We have been advised by the newspaper office that a previous year's template may have been copied by mistake and added to this years list. If your name has appeared and you believe there is a discrepancy, please call our office for confirmation at (304) 927-3410. We are in hopes that this will be corrected asap. We apologize for the inconvenienc...

  • Ohio State University To Consider Change In Same- Sex Partners Benefits

    Ohio State University To Consider Change In Same- Sex Partners Benefits

    Sunday, June 4 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-06-04 19:06:26 GMT

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019.      The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qJtPHe ) the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide.     

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019.      The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qJtPHe ) the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide.     

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:16:36 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

    Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

  • ‘Lacey Shorts’ want to be the new men’s fashion trend this summer

    ‘Lacey Shorts’ want to be the new men’s fashion trend this summer

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:11:47 GMT

    Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.

    Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.

  • Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Police Are Investigating The Discovery Of A Dead Body In Huntington

    Saturday, June 3 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-03 19:25:16 GMT

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.