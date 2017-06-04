WVU Tech's HiRise Hall in Montgomery demolished

Buildings crumbling to the ground on Sunday June 4, 2017 as part of the demolition process on WVU Tech's Montgomery Campus as the school moves to Beckley. Part of Montgomery history crashing down. Although HiRise hall stood empty on WVU Tech's campus for years it had been Montgomery’s tallest building since it was built in the 1960s. "It’s not a real old building as buildings go and they already tore down one dorm in the past and to see this one go it’s sad to...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qJtPHe ) the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man joyfully flashing money live on the internet got a sudden surprise when police officers barged in and arrested him for allegedly selling drugs. A man identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Breon Hollings went on Facebook Live to show friends a handful of money, saying, "It don't stop, man, it don't stop." He then retrieves more money from another room and starts shuffling it when he hears Jacksonvil...
A small dog who found himself trapped in a tree is home safe after being rescued by two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers. Kentucky State Police said in a release that Sgt. Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing grass in a cemetery in Salem, Kentucky, when they heard a dog barking. After trying to determine the source of the yelps, the officers discovered Rocco, a dachshund, stuck in a tree trunk.
As West Virginia remains in the depths of the opioid epidemic, recovery centers across the state are working to help people fight their addictions. One of these in Charleston is now getting a little help from a neighbor.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.
Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.
Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...
AEP Ohio announced that $84 million will be refunded to customers through a credit on their June 2017 electric bills.
Last night the DEU arrested a suspect from Kiahsville in the Wayne area. The suspect was in possession of a large quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine packaged for distribution and also in possession of Marijuana packaged for distribution. Patrol Deputies assisted the DEU. The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver X 2, Pseudoephedrine Altered, and two misdemeanors. We will update with new information as it becomes available.
