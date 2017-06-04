Authorities Are Investigating A Fatal Fire In Wyoming County

UPDATE: JUNE 4, 2017

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's shared the following statement on their Facebook page:

UPDATE: Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded this date to a fatal fire incident which occurred in a double-wide mobile home on Cabin Creek Road, Jesse, Wyoming County. The victim, a 56 year old male, was removed from the scene and transported to the WVOCME for autopsy. Based on the scene examination the fire cause has been determined arson. The case/incident is currently under joint investigation by the Sate Fire Marshal’s Office, WV State Police and the Wyoming Co Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the the Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE or 800-233-3473.

ORIGINAL: JUNE 4, 2017

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department told 59 News a house fire ignited in the Jesse area right off of Route 1 between Glen Fork and Jesse.

Sheriff Parker with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department said the house was lit on fire in the early hours of this morning just before 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is being investigated as an arson. Deputies are certain someone lit the house on fire, killing the individual inside. Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person who died.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is assisting the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department in the investigation.

At this time the sheriff said they do not have any suspects in custody.