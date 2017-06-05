Canadian man caught on camera casually mowing lawn during tornad - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Canadian man caught on camera casually mowing lawn during tornado

Posted: Updated:

THREE HILLS, Alberta (AP) — A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media.

Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.

She said cutting the grass was on her husband’s to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap.

Wessels said she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado in the sky, but her father wouldn’t come inside.

“I did ask him if he was coming inside with that thing in the clouds when I turned to come inside and he calmly said no,” Cecilia Wessels said Sunday.

Theunis Wessels said the tornado was actually much farther away than it appears in the photo and it was moving away from them. He said he was keeping an eye on it.

No one was injured.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Canadian man caught on camera casually mowing lawn during tornado

    Canadian man caught on camera casually mowing lawn during tornado

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-06-05 12:20:54 GMT
    THREE HILLS, Alberta (AP) — A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta. She said cutting the grass was on her husband’s to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap. Wessels said she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado...
    THREE HILLS, Alberta (AP) — A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta. She said cutting the grass was on her husband’s to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap. Wessels said she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado...

  • WVU Tech's HiRise Hall in Montgomery demolished

    WVU Tech's HiRise Hall in Montgomery demolished

    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-06-05 02:44:36 GMT

    Buildings crumbling to the ground on Sunday June 4, 2017 as part of the demolition process on WVU Tech's Montgomery Campus as the school moves to Beckley. Part of Montgomery history crashing down. Although HiRise hall stood empty on WVU Tech's campus for years it had been Montgomery’s tallest building since it was built in the 1960s. "It’s not a real old building as buildings go and they already tore down one dorm in the past and to see this one go it’s sad to...

    Buildings crumbling to the ground on Sunday June 4, 2017 as part of the demolition process on WVU Tech's Montgomery Campus as the school moves to Beckley. Part of Montgomery history crashing down. Although HiRise hall stood empty on WVU Tech's campus for years it had been Montgomery’s tallest building since it was built in the 1960s. "It’s not a real old building as buildings go and they already tore down one dorm in the past and to see this one go it’s sad to...

  • Roane County Sheriff's Department Advises Of Possible Delinquent Tax Discrepancy

    Roane County Sheriff's Department Advises Of Possible Delinquent Tax Discrepancy

    Sunday, June 4 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-06-04 20:54:10 GMT
    Please be aware that the recent delinquent tax list in the local newspaper is not accurate, at no fault to the Roane County Sheriff Dept. We have been advised by the newspaper office that a previous year's template may have been copied by mistake and added to this years list. If your name has appeared and you believe there is a discrepancy, please call our office for confirmation at (304) 927-3410. We are in hopes that this will be corrected asap. We apologize for the inconvenienc...
    Please be aware that the recent delinquent tax list in the local newspaper is not accurate, at no fault to the Roane County Sheriff Dept. We have been advised by the newspaper office that a previous year's template may have been copied by mistake and added to this years list. If your name has appeared and you believe there is a discrepancy, please call our office for confirmation at (304) 927-3410. We are in hopes that this will be corrected asap. We apologize for the inconvenienc...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • StormTracker 13 Forecast

    StormTracker 13 Forecast: Click Here

    Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.

    The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!

  • UPDATE: Plaintiffs to Appeal Judge's Ruling in Nicholas BOE lawsuit

    Plaintiffs to Appeal Judge's Ruling in Nicholas BOE lawsuit

    Sunday, June 4 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-06-05 01:28:16 GMT

    Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation. Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward. This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value o...

    Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation. Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward. This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value o...

  • 110 Coal Mining Jobs to Be Added in Eastern Kentucky

    110 Coal Mining Jobs to Be Added in Eastern Kentucky

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:37:59 GMT
    PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Beech Creek Coal Company, an affiliate of Southern Coal Corporation, is restarting a large surface mine in Pike County, Kentucky. According to a release, the surface mine will be near Phelps, Kentucky.  Equipment is being assembled and hiring is in process. Once the mine is fully staffed, it will employ 110 workers and produce 500,000 tons of coal per year.  representative from the Company said this project will remain operational well into the f...
    PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Beech Creek Coal Company, an affiliate of Southern Coal Corporation, is restarting a large surface mine in Pike County, Kentucky. According to a release, the surface mine will be near Phelps, Kentucky.  Equipment is being assembled and hiring is in process. Once the mine is fully staffed, it will employ 110 workers and produce 500,000 tons of coal per year.  representative from the Company said this project will remain operational well into the f...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.