Vehicle Rollover Shuts Down I-64E Lane in Putnam County

TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39.

It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident.

Crews are currently clearing the scene.

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:51 AM EDT

