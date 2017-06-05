Vehicle Rollover Shuts Down I-64E Lane in Putnam County

TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39. It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident. Crews are currently clearing the scene.
The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department told 59 News a house fire ignited in the Jesse area right off of Route 1 between Glen Fork and Jesse. Sheriff Parker with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department said the house was lit on fire in the early hours of this morning just before 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is being investigated as an arson. Deputies are certain someone lit the house on fire, killing the individual inside. Deputies are not releasing the identity of the pers...
Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.
CHEYLAN, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a pursuit by police led to a crash in Kanawha County. The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the Coalburg area near Chelyan. The driver was fleeing for police and struck a pole with his vehicle. Entrapment did occur in the crash. It is not known what led to the pursuit at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...
Cabell County 911 reports a one vehicle accident on I-64 near mile marker 16. Dispatch tells us that there were reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries and how many people were injured are unknown at this time as emergency crews are still on scene. The vehicle ended up on it's side and the exact cause of the accident is unclear at this juncture. Huntington and Barboursville Fire Departments responded, as well as Cabell County EMS, and Barboursville Police Department. ...
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation. Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward. This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value o...
Last night the DEU arrested a suspect from Kiahsville in the Wayne area. The suspect was in possession of a large quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine packaged for distribution and also in possession of Marijuana packaged for distribution. Patrol Deputies assisted the DEU. The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver X 2, Pseudoephedrine Altered, and two misdemeanors. We will update with new information as it becomes available.
The Cabell County Sheriffs Office has been notified that the public is receiving complaints from individuals representing themselves as Deputies from our agency. They are telling people that there is an outstanding warrant for the person missing Jury Duty. As a reminder, No law enforcement agency will contact the public to solicit monetary payment or to inform of warrants.
Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.
Buildings crumbling to the ground on Sunday June 4, 2017 as part of the demolition process on WVU Tech's Montgomery Campus as the school moves to Beckley. Part of Montgomery history crashing down. Although HiRise hall stood empty on WVU Tech's campus for years it had been Montgomery’s tallest building since it was built in the 1960s. "It’s not a real old building as buildings go and they already tore down one dorm in the past and to see this one go it’s sad to...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? If so, police could use your help. According to Summersville Police, William Deweese is posing as a homeless veteran and is asking for money. The department says that Deweese lives in the Raleigh County area and has been arrested several times for this type of activity. Police say he came to the Summersville area for the sole purpose of defrauding people into giving him money. If you see him in the area, you are asked to contact Su...
