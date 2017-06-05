Vehicle Rollover Shuts Down I-64E Lane in Putnam County

TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39. It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident. Crews are currently clearing the scene.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department told 59 News a house fire ignited in the Jesse area right off of Route 1 between Glen Fork and Jesse. Sheriff Parker with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department said the house was lit on fire in the early hours of this morning just before 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is being investigated as an arson. Deputies are certain someone lit the house on fire, killing the individual inside. Deputies are not releasing the identity of the pers...

Two people were flown to the hospital following an early morning collision. The accident occurred on Rt.35 in Mason County. The accident was a head-on style collision. Dispatchers tell us the road was shut down, but has since been reopened. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.

Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a structure fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire happened in the 8100 Block of Rardin Street in the Lesage. Dispatch also tells us the fire was "significant", but no one was injured in the blaze. Ohio River Road, Barboursville, and Valley Fire Departments all responded to the blaze, as well as Cabell County EMS. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

CHEYLAN, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a pursuit by police led to a crash in Kanawha County. The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the Coalburg area near Chelyan. The driver was fleeing for police and struck a pole with his vehicle. Entrapment did occur in the crash. It is not known what led to the pursuit at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been injured after shooting in eastern Kentucky Thursday. According to a release, the shooting occurred at the Branham Heights Apartment Complex in Wheelwright, Kentucky around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say the investigation is early but at this time, one person has been shot and transported to a hospital. The shooter has been interviewed by law enforcement and is cooperating with the investigation. The incident was contained to one apa...