Inmate Planned to Escape Prison in Box, Buried in Sawdust - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Inmate Planned to Escape Prison in Box, Buried in Sawdust

Posted: Updated:

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- A man who killed his parents two decades ago says he hatched a plan to escape a maximum-security prison in New York by burying himself alive in a coffin-like box, hidden under tons of sawdust.

Gordon "Woody" Mower told The Post-Standard of Syracuse (http://bit.ly/2svJLOB ) that he practiced the escape repeatedly at Auburn Correctional Facility two years ago.

The plan involved hiding in a bottomless wooden box in a big mound of sawdust from the prison's woodshop that is hauled away periodically by a local farmer.

Mower says the plot failed in 2015 when another inmate tipped off guards.

The newspaper reports the planned escape is confirmed by prison records sent to Mower's lawyers.

There was no response Monday from state prison officials on Mower's story.

---

This story has been corrected to delete a reference to murders occurring 22 years ago.

---

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself

    Sheriff: Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself

    Monday, June 5 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-06-05 17:22:13 GMT

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando. On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate." Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.      Several r...

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando. On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate." Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.      Several r...

  • Inmate Planned to Escape Prison in Box, Buried in Sawdust

    Inmate Planned to Escape Prison in Box, Buried in Sawdust

    Monday, June 5 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-06-05 17:15:14 GMT
    AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- A man who killed his parents two decades ago says he hatched a plan to escape a maximum-security prison in New York by burying himself alive in a coffin-like box, hidden under tons of sawdust. Gordon "Woody" Mower told The Post-Standard of Syracuse (http://bit.ly/2svJLOB ) that he practiced the escape repeatedly at Auburn Correctional Facility two years ago. The plan involved hiding in a bottomless wooden box in a big mound of sawdust from the pri...
    AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- A man who killed his parents two decades ago says he hatched a plan to escape a maximum-security prison in New York by burying himself alive in a coffin-like box, hidden under tons of sawdust. Gordon "Woody" Mower told The Post-Standard of Syracuse (http://bit.ly/2svJLOB ) that he practiced the escape repeatedly at Auburn Correctional Facility two years ago. The plan involved hiding in a bottomless wooden box in a big mound of sawdust from the pri...

  • Huntington Police Searching for Suspect Wanted in Shooting

    Huntington Police Searching for Suspect Wanted in Shooting

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:33:03 GMT

    The Huntington Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a downtown Huntington shooting that occurred last week. The shooting occurred on May 31st at roughly 1:30 a.m. near a bar on 14th Street and 4th Avenue. RELATED STORY: http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/35552351/one-person-shot-in-huntington-overnight One man was injured in the shooting, William "Gucci" Orlando Robinson, 35, of Huntington. He sustained a non life-th...

    The Huntington Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a downtown Huntington shooting that occurred last week. The shooting occurred on May 31st at roughly 1:30 a.m. near a bar on 14th Street and 4th Avenue. RELATED STORY: http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/35552351/one-person-shot-in-huntington-overnight One man was injured in the shooting, William "Gucci" Orlando Robinson, 35, of Huntington. He sustained a non life-th...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Oklahoma Man Shot While Trying To Drown Infants

    Police: Oklahoma Man Shot While Trying To Drown Infants

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-05 14:30:28 GMT
    ADA, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help. Bratcher did not immediately return a phone call for comment Sunday. Bratcher said the neighbor told police he went to the home...
    ADA, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help. Bratcher did not immediately return a phone call for comment Sunday. Bratcher said the neighbor told police he went to the home...

  • Vehicle Rollover Shuts Down I-64E Lane in Putnam County

    Vehicle Rollover Shuts Down I-64E Lane in Putnam County

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:51 AM EDT2017-06-05 12:51:17 GMT

    TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39. It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident. Crews are currently clearing the scene.

    TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39. It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident. Crews are currently clearing the scene.

  • Sheriff: Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself

    Sheriff: Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself

    Monday, June 5 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-06-05 17:22:13 GMT

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando. On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate." Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.      Several r...

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando. On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate." Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.      Several r...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.