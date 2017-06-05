Sheriff: Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself Sheriff: Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando. On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate." Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon. Several r... ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando. On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate." Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon. Several r...

Inmate Planned to Escape Prison in Box, Buried in Sawdust Inmate Planned to Escape Prison in Box, Buried in Sawdust AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- A man who killed his parents two decades ago says he hatched a plan to escape a maximum-security prison in New York by burying himself alive in a coffin-like box, hidden under tons of sawdust. Gordon "Woody" Mower told The Post-Standard of Syracuse (http://bit.ly/2svJLOB ) that he practiced the escape repeatedly at Auburn Correctional Facility two years ago. The plan involved hiding in a bottomless wooden box in a big mound of sawdust from the pri...

Huntington Police Searching for Suspect Wanted in Shooting Huntington Police Searching for Suspect Wanted in Shooting The Huntington Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a downtown Huntington shooting that occurred last week. The shooting occurred on May 31st at roughly 1:30 a.m. near a bar on 14th Street and 4th Avenue. RELATED STORY: http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/35552351/one-person-shot-in-huntington-overnight One man was injured in the shooting, William "Gucci" Orlando Robinson, 35, of Huntington. He sustained a non life-th...

Police: Oklahoma Man Shot While Trying To Drown Infants Police: Oklahoma Man Shot While Trying To Drown Infants ADA, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help. Bratcher did not immediately return a phone call for comment Sunday. Bratcher said the neighbor told police he went to the home...

UPDATE: 7 Victims Killed, 48 Injured Including 1 American UPDATE: 7 Victims Killed, 48 Injured Including 1 American British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians. A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people. Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut. "We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Dep...

Wayne County Drug Bust Yields Meth, Cash, And A Gun Wayne County Drug Bust Yields Meth, Cash, And A Gun Last night the DEU arrested a suspect from Kiahsville in the Wayne area. The suspect was in possession of a large quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine packaged for distribution and also in possession of Marijuana packaged for distribution. Patrol Deputies assisted the DEU. The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver X 2, Pseudoephedrine Altered, and two misdemeanors. We will update with new information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Plaintiffs to Appeal Judge's Ruling in Nicholas BOE lawsuit Plaintiffs to Appeal Judge's Ruling in Nicholas BOE lawsuit Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation. Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward. This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value o...

Cabell County Sheriff's Warn Of Imposters And A Scam Cabell County Sheriff's Warn Of Imposters And A Scam The Cabell County Sheriffs Office has been notified that the public is receiving complaints from individuals representing themselves as Deputies from our agency. They are telling people that there is an outstanding warrant for the person missing Jury Duty. As a reminder, No law enforcement agency will contact the public to solicit monetary payment or to inform of warrants.

Arrest Warrant Issued For Eric C. Conn Arrest Warrant Issued For Eric C. Conn (WYMT) - The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky has issued an arrest warrant for Eric C. Conn early Saturday. Officials said Conn removed his electronic monitoring device. His whereabouts are unknown. Conn pled guilty for his role in a $550 million dollar social security fraud scheme in March of 2017. He remained on bond pending his sentencing in July. If you have any information on Conn’s whereabouts please contact the FBI at 502-263-6000. (WYMT) - The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky has issued an arrest warrant for Eric C. Conn early Saturday. Officials said Conn removed his electronic monitoring device. His whereabouts are unknown. Conn pled guilty for his role in a $550 million dollar social security fraud scheme in March of 2017. He remained on bond pending his sentencing in July. If you have any information on Conn’s whereabouts please contact the FBI at 502-263-6000.