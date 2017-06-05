Young men seek barbecue dad for Father’s Day weekend - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Young men seek barbecue dad for Father’s Day weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A group of men in their 20s in Washington state has posted a Craigslist ad seeking a generic dad to grill burgers and hotdogs for a gathering set for the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend in mid-June.

Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years of experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience. The successful dad must bring his own grill, but burgers and hotdogs will be provided.

Dane Anderson tells KHQ-TV that the young men in Spokane don’t live with their fathers and, the ad says, none are prepared to fill the role of barbecue dad.

Additional requirements include talking about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck and musician Jimmy Buffet. Payment is food and beer.

Anderson says several potential barbecue dads have responded.

