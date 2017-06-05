Young men seek barbecue dad for Father’s Day weekend

More News More>>

Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn. A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.

Fans of West Virginia asked to post selfies Fans of West Virginia asked to post selfies CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tourism commissioner is asking people who love the state to post selfies and messages on social media telling why for the next two weeks. Commissioner Chelsea Ruby says the state's 154th birthday falls June 20, inviting residents and visitors to list reasons they find West Virginia exceptional. The Division of Tourism plans to do it daily on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter starting Tuesday with the hashta... CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tourism commissioner is asking people who love the state to post selfies and messages on social media telling why for the next two weeks. Commissioner Chelsea Ruby says the state's 154th birthday falls June 20, inviting residents and visitors to list reasons they find West Virginia exceptional. The Division of Tourism plans to do it daily on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter starting Tuesday with the hashta...

Apartment complex built out of shipping containers houses once-homeless vets Apartment complex built out of shipping containers houses once-homeless vets MIDWAY CITY, Calif. (CBS News) — This past week, the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs said his department will try to cut the number of homeless veterans in the U.S. from about 40,000 to somewhere below 15,000 during the Trump administration. “I served my country, you know, you just do what you are told, that’s all you can do,” says Dale Dollar, who was in his 20s when he left the Marines. As a civilian, business ventures stalled. He found himself out of wor... MIDWAY CITY, Calif. (CBS News) — This past week, the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs said his department will try to cut the number of homeless veterans in the U.S. from about 40,000 to somewhere below 15,000 during the Trump administration. “I served my country, you know, you just do what you are told, that’s all you can do,” says Dale Dollar, who was in his 20s when he left the Marines. As a civilian, business ventures stalled. He found himself out of wor...

McDonald’s billboard joke goes viral McDonald’s billboard joke goes viral RATON, NM (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton, New Mexico. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing, and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Col... RATON, NM (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton, New Mexico. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing, and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Col...

Free Mine Training Coal Academy offering free mining course in 2 locations Free Mine Training Coal Academy offering free mining course in 2 locations HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining training this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro. The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program. Underground mining training starts June 7 and electr... HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining training this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro. The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program. Underground mining training starts June 7 and electr...

Canadian man caught on camera casually mowing lawn during tornado Canadian man caught on camera casually mowing lawn during tornado THREE HILLS, Alberta (AP) — A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta. She said cutting the grass was on her husband’s to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap. Wessels said she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado... THREE HILLS, Alberta (AP) — A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta. She said cutting the grass was on her husband’s to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap. Wessels said she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado...

WVU Tech's HiRise Hall in Montgomery demolished WVU Tech's HiRise Hall in Montgomery demolished Buildings crumbling to the ground on Sunday June 4, 2017 as part of the demolition process on WVU Tech's Montgomery Campus as the school moves to Beckley. Part of Montgomery history crashing down. Although HiRise hall stood empty on WVU Tech's campus for years it had been Montgomery’s tallest building since it was built in the 1960s. "It’s not a real old building as buildings go and they already tore down one dorm in the past and to see this one go it’s sad to... Buildings crumbling to the ground on Sunday June 4, 2017 as part of the demolition process on WVU Tech's Montgomery Campus as the school moves to Beckley. Part of Montgomery history crashing down. Although HiRise hall stood empty on WVU Tech's campus for years it had been Montgomery’s tallest building since it was built in the 1960s. "It’s not a real old building as buildings go and they already tore down one dorm in the past and to see this one go it’s sad to...

Roane County Sheriff's Department Advises Of Possible Delinquent Tax Discrepancy Roane County Sheriff's Department Advises Of Possible Delinquent Tax Discrepancy Please be aware that the recent delinquent tax list in the local newspaper is not accurate, at no fault to the Roane County Sheriff Dept. We have been advised by the newspaper office that a previous year's template may have been copied by mistake and added to this years list. If your name has appeared and you believe there is a discrepancy, please call our office for confirmation at (304) 927-3410. We are in hopes that this will be corrected asap. We apologize for the inconvenienc... Please be aware that the recent delinquent tax list in the local newspaper is not accurate, at no fault to the Roane County Sheriff Dept. We have been advised by the newspaper office that a previous year's template may have been copied by mistake and added to this years list. If your name has appeared and you believe there is a discrepancy, please call our office for confirmation at (304) 927-3410. We are in hopes that this will be corrected asap. We apologize for the inconvenienc...