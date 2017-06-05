Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Owning Over 600 Child Pornograph - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Owning Over 600 Child Pornographic Images

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty today to a child pornography crime.

According to a press release, Jason Lee Smith, 39, entered his guilty plea to possession of child pornography.

Smith admitted that he possessed over 600 images and videos of minors engaged in sexual acts. Many of the images and videos depict prepubescent minors.

The images and videos were located in Charleston on his personal computer. The investigation revealed that Smith was using a peer-to-peer file sharing program to download, receive, and distribute child pornography.

“We have no tolerance for those who put the safety of our children at risk,” stated United States Attorney Casto. “Crimes involving the exploitation and abuse of children result in serious charges that carry severe consequences. We will use every tool at our disposal to track down these sexual predators and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Smith's sentencing is scheduled for August 24, 2017.

The West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Parkersburg Police Department conducted the investigation. 

