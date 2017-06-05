Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck

Posted: Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said.

The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Trenholm said the agency first got the call about the crash around 7:15 p.m. It happened on State Route 145 a little north of Elkhorn Avenue near Five Points.

A pregnant woman driving a white Honda Civic northbound crossed over into the southbound lane and hit another car.

Both drivers were killed on-scene. Trenholm said they were pinned by their steering wheels.

The Civic driver was somewhere between six and nine months pregnant, authorities believe, and her baby was delivered via cesarean section at the scene. Three other passengers, including a 10-year-old boy, were also taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

It’s not known at this time how fast either driver was going. Trenholm said investigators don’t know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

“We did find evidence here on-scene that leads us to believe possibly one of the drivers of the vehicles is impaired,” he said. “We won’t be able to determine definitively until an autopsy is performed.”

CHP is the prime investigator for the crash. Trenholm said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted on-scene.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck

    Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:27:52 GMT

    A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn. 

    A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn. 

  • Young men seek barbecue dad for Father’s Day weekend

    Young men seek barbecue dad for Father’s Day weekend

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:20:15 GMT

    Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years of experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience. 

    Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years of experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience. 

  • Fans of West Virginia asked to post selfies

    Fans of West Virginia asked to post selfies

    Monday, June 5 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-06-05 17:41:51 GMT
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tourism commissioner is asking people who love the state to post selfies and messages on social media telling why for the next two weeks.      Commissioner Chelsea Ruby says the state's 154th birthday falls June 20, inviting residents and visitors to list reasons they find West Virginia exceptional.      The Division of Tourism plans to do it daily on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter starting Tuesday with the hashta...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tourism commissioner is asking people who love the state to post selfies and messages on social media telling why for the next two weeks.      Commissioner Chelsea Ruby says the state's 154th birthday falls June 20, inviting residents and visitors to list reasons they find West Virginia exceptional.      The Division of Tourism plans to do it daily on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter starting Tuesday with the hashta...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck

    Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:27:52 GMT

    A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn. 

    A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn. 

  • Police: Oklahoma Man Shot While Trying To Drown Infants

    Police: Oklahoma Man Shot While Trying To Drown Infants

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-05 14:30:28 GMT
    ADA, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help. Bratcher did not immediately return a phone call for comment Sunday. Bratcher said the neighbor told police he went to the home...
    ADA, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help. Bratcher did not immediately return a phone call for comment Sunday. Bratcher said the neighbor told police he went to the home...

  • Vehicle Rollover Shuts Down I-64E Lane in Putnam County

    Vehicle Rollover Shuts Down I-64E Lane in Putnam County

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:51 AM EDT2017-06-05 12:51:17 GMT

    TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39. It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident. Crews are currently clearing the scene.

    TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39. It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident. Crews are currently clearing the scene.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.