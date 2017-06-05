Authorities seize $1.3M worth of cocaine in parking lot of Duson motel

A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.

ADA, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help. Bratcher did not immediately return a phone call for comment Sunday. Bratcher said the neighbor told police he went to the home...

TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39. It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident. Crews are currently clearing the scene.

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining training this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro. The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program. Underground mining training starts June 7 and electr...

CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...

THREE HILLS, Alberta (AP) — A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta. She said cutting the grass was on her husband’s to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap. Wessels said she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado...