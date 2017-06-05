Six injured in rollover accident reported in Cabell County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Six injured in rollover accident reported in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. 

The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington.

Two vehicles were involved. 

Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle.

One adult inside the blazer was transported to a nearby hospital. 

The other vehicle contained two adults and three children who were all transported. 

All injuries are expected to be non life-threatening.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, Cabell County EMS, and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

