Six injured in rollover accident reported in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek.

The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington.

Two vehicles were involved.

Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle.

One adult inside the blazer was transported to a nearby hospital.

The other vehicle contained two adults and three children who were all transported.

All injuries are expected to be non life-threatening.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, Cabell County EMS, and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

