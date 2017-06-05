Special Legislative Session Resumes; Not Much Progress to Report

House Democrats locked themselves behind closed doors for three hours with Governor Justice Monday. The goal was to find a way to support his budget ideas. They include raising the sales tax to 6-point-35 percent, in exchange for reducing the state income tax by 20 percent over the next three years.

"The one thing about the income tax reduction, its for everybody. It's not for the rich. The rich only get a very, very, very, just small portion of what's going on here," said Governor Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

A plan to make the sales tax apply to contractors has also been reduced.

"So that we are not disincentivising people from maintaining and improving their homes, because there's a lot of old home and old structures in West Virginia and we don't want to do anything to create a barrier to improve those structures," said Del. Tim Miley, (D) Minority Leader.

The revenue and budget ideas also include a gas tax increase to fix and build roads.

"Raise some money for roads and I'm very encouraged that we're going to have money to fix our roads, to fix our potholes because that's what our citizens want," said Del. Charlotte Lane, (R) Kanawha.

But not all Republicans are in agreement on that.

"I can go for a small increase in sales tax. I could live with that. Gasoline tax is a little more touchy, particularly for the border counties and a couple of my counties are on the border," said Del. William Romine, (R) Tyler.

If a budget is not approved by July first, much of West Virginia state government could shut down.

"Because the House must act first, the Senate can't do much. In fact Senators were in session this morning for just several minutes, before adjourning until Tuesday," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.