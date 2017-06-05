Man works to promote the idea of community gardening in Charleston, WV

Community gardens have been blooming in many neighborhoods for years now.

There are gardening spaces right now all throughout Charleston, WV. But many of those are not being used or have fallen in disrepair.

"We got the land we got the know how all we need is the volunteer," said Tom Tolliver.

Tolliver learned about gardening from his father. For the last decade he has been working to share that life lesson of sew, grow and eat.

He has seen success over the years. Volunteers from the United Way's Day of caring help him get things started. He's donated produce to soup kitchens and even to flood victims.

He has food growing now in one space on the West Side.

But still some of his community gardening spaces sit empty because there aren't enough people willing to get involved.

The original concept of community gardening was for everyone to work together in the space. The idea was that individuals or families could claim a plot within the garden to grow their own produce. But Tolliver said right now it is hard to find people willing to commit long term to growing their own food.

"If I can begin to sell that concept of community gardening we'll have something going over here," Tolliver said.

If you would like to get involved in helping Tolliver with those gardens you can call 304-610-2728.