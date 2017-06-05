Deputies arrest 8 in Fayette County drug investigation

Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more. The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges. Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department.

As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along with an unconnected arrest of one man wanted for domestic battery. The suspects and charges are listed below:

Billy Dale Jackson, Jr. of Gauley Bridge Two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Trey Lamar Dixon of Oak Hill Two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Timothy Shane Cavalier of Smithers Two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Patrick W Settle of Fayetteville Two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Danielle Humphrey of Rainelle One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Sara Pennington of Minden Five counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Aaron Daniel Fortner of Hilltop Two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Robert Lemaster Domestic Battery

There are six other suspects wanted in connection with the investigations into drug trafficking. Those people are listed below:

Paul Anthony Petry of Montgomery Two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Nicholas Luane Coping of Montgomery One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Trisha Mae Hancock of Oak Hill Three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Brandon Shane Corner of Oak Hill One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Christian A Isaacs of Hico One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Jessica Dawn Ennis of Meadow Bridge One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance

"Investigators from the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have been diligently working to take drugs off the streets, but we need help from the public," said Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah. "All tips of drug trafficking will be investigated."

Anyone with information on the locations of these people is asked to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at 304-574-3590 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips app on your phone or mobile device.