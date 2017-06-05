Deputies arrest 7 in Fayette County drug investigation - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputies arrest 8 in Fayette County drug investigation

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more.  The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges.  Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department.

As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along with an unconnected arrest of one man wanted for domestic battery.  The suspects and charges are listed below:

Billy Dale Jackson, Jr. of Gauley Bridge Two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Trey Lamar Dixon of Oak Hill Two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Timothy Shane Cavalier of Smithers Two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Patrick W Settle of Fayetteville Two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Danielle Humphrey of Rainelle One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Sara Pennington of Minden Five counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Aaron Daniel Fortner of Hilltop Two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Robert Lemaster Domestic Battery

There are six other suspects wanted in connection with the investigations into drug trafficking. Those people are listed below:

Paul Anthony Petry of Montgomery Two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Nicholas Luane Coping of Montgomery One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Trisha Mae Hancock of Oak Hill Three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Brandon Shane Corner of Oak Hill One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Christian A Isaacs of Hico One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Jessica Dawn Ennis of Meadow Bridge One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance

"Investigators from the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have been diligently working to take drugs off the streets, but we need help from the public," said Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah.  "All tips of drug trafficking will be investigated."

Anyone with information on the locations of these people is asked to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at 304-574-3590 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).  Tips can also be submitted at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips app on your phone or mobile device.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Deputies arrest 8 in Fayette County drug investigation

    Deputies arrest 7 in Fayette County drug investigation

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:40:10 GMT

    Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more.  The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges.  Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ...

    Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more.  The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges.  Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ...

  • Authorities seize $1.3M worth of cocaine in parking lot of Duson motel

    Authorities seize $1.3M worth of cocaine in parking lot of Duson motel

    Monday, June 5 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-06-05 20:40:48 GMT

    Authorities seized $1.3 million worth of cocaine inside a van parked at a Duson motel on Sunday.

    Authorities seized $1.3 million worth of cocaine inside a van parked at a Duson motel on Sunday.

  • Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Owning Over 600 Child Pornographic Images

    Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Owning Over 600 Child Pornographic Images

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:16:57 GMT
    Parkersburg Police DepartmentParkersburg Police Department
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty today to a child pornography crime. According to a press release, Jason Lee Smith, 39, entered his guilty plea to possession of child pornography. Smith admitted that he possessed over 600 images and videos of minors engaged in sexual acts. Many of the images and videos depict prepubescent minors. The images and videos were located in Charleston on his personal computer. The invest...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty today to a child pornography crime. According to a press release, Jason Lee Smith, 39, entered his guilty plea to possession of child pornography. Smith admitted that he possessed over 600 images and videos of minors engaged in sexual acts. Many of the images and videos depict prepubescent minors. The images and videos were located in Charleston on his personal computer. The invest...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck

    Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:27:52 GMT

    A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn. 

    A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn. 

  • Six injured in rollover accident reported in Cabell County

    Six injured in rollover accident reported in Cabell County

    Monday, June 5 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-06-05 20:13:20 GMT

    CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek.  The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved.  Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital.  The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...

    CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek.  The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved.  Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital.  The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...

  • Free Mine Training Coal Academy offering free mining course in 2 locations

    Free Mine Training Coal Academy offering free mining course in 2 locations

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:58:04 GMT
    HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining training this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro.      The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program.      Underground mining training starts June 7 and electr...
    HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining training this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro.      The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program.      Underground mining training starts June 7 and electr...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.