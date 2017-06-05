More News More>>

WVU President Named Executive Committee Chair of Big 12 WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Starting July 1, Dr. E. Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University, will take the helm as Chair of the Committee of the Big 12 Conference, according to a release from the Big 12 Conference. In 2009, Time magazine named him one of the top 10 university presidents in the United States. Gee served his first term as WVU President from 1981-85. Gee also led the University of Colorado (1985-1990), Brown University (1998-2000) and Vanderbilt University (2001-2...

Police scold driver for improperly transporting horse NBC4 ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Police in Zanesville 'had a talk' with a driver previously seen transporting a horse in the back of a pickup truck. Zanesville police shared a picture Sunday afternoon showing a horse in the back of a rusty pickup truck with a tailgate secured by pallets. Police said it happened earlier in the week and they were alerted to it only after seeing the picture. A Zanesville officer spotted the truck Sunday and spoke with the driver abou...

High Water Reported In Our Region Heavy rains throughout the day Monday have caused some high water to occur in our region. From reports gathered, the areas hit the hardest were in Fayette and Raleigh Counties, where up to 2.5" of rainfall occurred during the day. FAYETTECTYOEM-E911: All road entering to the Town of Pax is CLOSED due to high water, Emergency Tunnel is open at... https://t.co/qp6pTT9SwW — Fayette Co Sheriff (@fayettesdwv) June 5, 2017 Other counties that received high water were Wyoming ...

Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.

Fans of West Virginia asked to post selfies CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tourism commissioner is asking people who love the state to post selfies and messages on social media telling why for the next two weeks. Commissioner Chelsea Ruby says the state's 154th birthday falls June 20, inviting residents and visitors to list reasons they find West Virginia exceptional. The Division of Tourism plans to do it daily on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter starting Tuesday with the hashta...

Apartment complex built out of shipping containers houses once-homeless vets MIDWAY CITY, Calif. (CBS News) — This past week, the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs said his department will try to cut the number of homeless veterans in the U.S. from about 40,000 to somewhere below 15,000 during the Trump administration. "I served my country, you know, you just do what you are told, that's all you can do," says Dale Dollar, who was in his 20s when he left the Marines. As a civilian, business ventures stalled. He found himself out of wor...

McDonald's billboard joke goes viral RATON, NM (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. Someone posted a photo of a McDonald's billboard near Raton, New Mexico. The billboard says, "Usually when you roll something this good it's illegal," and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito. It has people laughing, and many saying its placement is key. It's right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Recreational marijuana is legal in Col...

Free Mine Training Coal Academy offering free mining course in 2 locations HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining training this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro. The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program. Underground mining training starts June 7 and electr...