Greyhound Racing Bill Back on Table

CHARLESTON- While lawmakers work to balance the budget, Delegates introduced a bill to cut state funding for Greyhound racing. It's the second time the bill is being brought forth this year. It was first passed in the regular session and vetoed by Governor Jim Justice.

Monday, a coalition of Delegates said while tightening West Virginia's budget, there just isn't room to fund Greyhound racing.

"To me giving 66 or 67 dog breeders $15-million to breed dogs is not an essential role of government," sponsor Del. Kelli Sobonya told 13 News.

Delegates who introduced the bill say they simply can't justify raising taxes when they're spending $15-million on dog breeders. But those against the bill say it's about jobs and West Virginia's economy.

"It was cruel enough during the regular session to basically effectively end these people's livelihood and put 11-hundred people in my district out of work with basically no contingency planning," Del. Erica Storch argued.

Del. Sobonya says the Greyhound racing industry should be able to sustain itself, adding that she doesn't want to give money to casinos whose parent companies are based out-of-state.

"If we can capture that money and put it into the general revenue, that could fend off higher education cuts and so we need to make these important decisions while we're here in town," Del. Sobonya added.

But Del. Storch says the city of Wheeling has made long-term economic decisions based on the funding- including setting up a TIF (tax increment financing) district around the Wheeling Greyhound racing facility.

"When things are going well and we try to be prepared for the future and position ourselves to prepare for the future- you want to come in and hack our legs out from under us," Del. Storch told 13 News.

Since the state only handles the money to ensure race tracks are giving a fair share to breeders, Del. Storch believes it's not the state's money to take away. But Del. Sobonya says the state owns all gambling, so the money could go towards general revenue.

The bill is not yet on the House's Finance committee agenda so it may not be discussed this Special Session.