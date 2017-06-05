WVU President Named Executive Committee Chair of Big 12 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WVU President Named Executive Committee Chair of Big 12

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Starting July 1, Dr. E. Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University, will take the helm as Chair of the Committee of the Big 12 Conference, according to a release from the Big 12 Conference.

In 2009, Time magazine named him one of the top 10 university presidents in the United States.

Gee served his first term as WVU President from 1981-85. Gee also led the University of Colorado (1985-1990), Brown University (1998-2000) and Vanderbilt University (2001-2007) and was president of The Ohio State University from 1990 to 1997 and again from 2007 to 2013. Gee returned to West Virginia in 2014.

Dr. Boschini is TCU's 10th Chancellor and has been a student-focused leader since he arrived in 2003. Dr. Fenves was appointed as president of Texas in 2015 where he had served previously as the university's executive vice president and provost.

Gee and Boschini will replace Oklahoma's David Boren (Chair) and Kansas' Bernadette Gray Little (Vice-Chair) on the committee.

