Florida Woman Let Snake Bite Baby As Learning Opportunity

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn. A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.

Free Mine Training Coal Academy offering free mining course in 2 locations Free Mine Training Coal Academy offering free mining course in 2 locations HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining training this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro. The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program. Underground mining training starts June 7 and electr... HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining training this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro. The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program. Underground mining training starts June 7 and electr...

Deputies arrest 8 in Fayette County drug investigation Deputies arrest 7 in Fayette County drug investigation Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more. The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges. Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ... Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more. The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges. Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ...

Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Owning Over 600 Child Pornographic Images Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Owning Over 600 Child Pornographic Images Parkersburg Police Department CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty today to a child pornography crime. According to a press release, Jason Lee Smith, 39, entered his guilty plea to possession of child pornography. Smith admitted that he possessed over 600 images and videos of minors engaged in sexual acts. Many of the images and videos depict prepubescent minors. The images and videos were located in Charleston on his personal computer. The invest... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty today to a child pornography crime. According to a press release, Jason Lee Smith, 39, entered his guilty plea to possession of child pornography. Smith admitted that he possessed over 600 images and videos of minors engaged in sexual acts. Many of the images and videos depict prepubescent minors. The images and videos were located in Charleston on his personal computer. The invest...

Six injured in rollover accident reported in Cabell County Six injured in rollover accident reported in Cabell County CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ... CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...

Police scold driver for improperly transporting horse Police scold driver for improperly transporting horse NBC4 ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Police in Zanesville ‘had a talk’ with a driver previously seen transporting a horse in the back of a pickup truck. Zanesville police shared a picture Sunday afternoon showing a horse in the back of a rusty pickup truck with a tailgate secured by pallets. Police said it happened earlier in the week and they were alerted to it only after seeing the picture. A Zanesville officer spotted the truck Sunday and spoke with the driver abou... ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Police in Zanesville ‘had a talk’ with a driver previously seen transporting a horse in the back of a pickup truck. Zanesville police shared a picture Sunday afternoon showing a horse in the back of a rusty pickup truck with a tailgate secured by pallets. Police said it happened earlier in the week and they were alerted to it only after seeing the picture. A Zanesville officer spotted the truck Sunday and spoke with the driver abou...

Fans of West Virginia asked to post selfies Fans of West Virginia asked to post selfies CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tourism commissioner is asking people who love the state to post selfies and messages on social media telling why for the next two weeks. Commissioner Chelsea Ruby says the state's 154th birthday falls June 20, inviting residents and visitors to list reasons they find West Virginia exceptional. The Division of Tourism plans to do it daily on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter starting Tuesday with the hashta... CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tourism commissioner is asking people who love the state to post selfies and messages on social media telling why for the next two weeks. Commissioner Chelsea Ruby says the state's 154th birthday falls June 20, inviting residents and visitors to list reasons they find West Virginia exceptional. The Division of Tourism plans to do it daily on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter starting Tuesday with the hashta...

Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance. Amazon says customers who get benefits such as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, can pay $5.99 per month for membership, which would include free shipping and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video. The regular annual membership is $99 per year. But those who cannot afford to pay up front have to pay $10.99... NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance. Amazon says customers who get benefits such as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, can pay $5.99 per month for membership, which would include free shipping and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video. The regular annual membership is $99 per year. But those who cannot afford to pay up front have to pay $10.99...